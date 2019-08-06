Expert debunked the myth about how to tone stomach muscles
A flabby stomach is one of the problems with which afraid to face after weight loss. Loss of skin tone and stretch marks can be an unpleasant satellites slender form. What causes sagging of the abdomen and some of the popular methods to combat it are ineffective, on the page in Instagram said the expert on losing weight Kate Matushkina.
The expert claims that lead to loss of muscle tone can not only dramatic weight loss, but a number of other factors.
Possible causes of sagging belly:
- Pregnancy after it can be stretch marks.
- Sudden weight loss. The skin does not have time to adapt to new forms and droops.
- Not enough collagen and elastin.
- No physical exertion, the muscles are not in good shape.
The top 4 popular methods of combating sagging of skin at the waist that don’t work:
Every day to pump Pres
Abdominal muscles, like any others, need to rest. A local weight-loss does not exist, so the swing-not swing, but without the overall fat-burning training is not enough.
Diet and calorie deficit greater than 20%
This will lead to a breakdown, slow down the metabolism and return so hard lost pounds.
Wrap
If it is light — the effect will not be simple, but if heavy — it torsion may lead to bruises and even injuries to internal organs.
Underwear or wrap with foil during training
Fat is not burn, but will not allow the body to take the moisture (sweat) during exercise. And this increases the load on the heart.