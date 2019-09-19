Expert explained which factors influence aging of the skin
September 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
To extend and maintain youthful skin as long as possible is the dream of any woman. Even though the stop time has not yet managed to anyone, but it is possible to stay blooming for a long time, if you follow simple but effective rules. Tips on how to do it shared on Instagram a nutritionist Laura Filippov.
Aging is the result of the accumulation of defects in cells and intercellular space. All this disables the cells. Aging occurs when the destruction processes prevail over the recovery process.
Facts about youthful skin:
- It is impossible to preserve youthfulness of skin without affecting the whole body. As an example, regularly Smoking and regularly go to the beautician = just maintaining status (and that not always helps). By the way, if you quit Smoking today, as the smoker will still be with you 5 years.
- You have wrinkles and dry sagging skin, but you don’t 30? You are drinking enough water!
- Excess sugar causes premature aging — the collagen in the skin becomes less elastic, excess sugar damages the collagen cords. And they are so we age of lose their quality physiologically.
- Rapid changes (extreme weight loss or quick weight gain) — it is bad for the skin! It’s either destruction or a state of shock. And this stretching and sagging.
- The result of the “tomorrow” is usually short-lived.
- Overeating is bad for your skin! But malnutrition too.
- Chronic lack of quality sleep is an “old” appearance. Go to bed always after midnight, the youth is not your strong point.
Important caveat — thinking young man (because there are thinking of the elderly). It is based on a simple rule — to live in the present and future, dreams and goals, not the past and the stories from it.