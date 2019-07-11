Expert ideas on how to strengthen your back
How she feels our back depends on the youthfulness and tone of the face and neck
The spine is the main part of the axial skeleton and the main pillar of our body, explained the expert on weight loss and fitness trainer Catherine Matushkina. If the muscles supporting it in an untrained state, then begin to suffer and internal organs being displaced, blood circulation.
The resulting imbalance leads to the fact that the load is distributed unevenly, as a result, the misalignment and deformation of the muscles. Weak muscular corset is not able to fix the spine in the correct position. And if the excess weight is exacerbating the situation significantly. The more we carry extra pounds of fat, the greater the suffering our back. Under their pressure, changing the inter disc space are formed of a hernia, possible loss of disks, zaselyalsya nerves, compressed blood vessels, which can cause low back pain. By the way,migraine is very often a problem of the spine.
Appearance is also highly dependent on the condition of the spine. Is to straighten up and square the shoulders as the chest rises, the stomach is retracted. But the slumped shoulders, stooped back,on the contrary, gives a senile appearance.
To cope with all these problems will only physical exercises is tidy, dosed and focused.
To start strengthening the back should be light loads of exercises to perform in a sparing practice, with a reduced amplitude.
But we should remember that any jumping exercises, twisting of the spine, exercises with weights and axial load should be removed. Will help in beginning yoga, Pilates, stretching, swimming.