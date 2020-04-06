Expert in disinfection called the main mistake when cleaning the house during a pandemic
There is no job that would be too dangerous or dirty for the Texas company CG Environmental, refining and cleaning of hazardous substances, writes CNBC. Since 1992 the company has cleared out everything from crime scenes to the leakage of chemicals and radioactive waste, as well as the dirty flood waters caused by hurricanes.
In 2014, Eric McCallum, founder and a former police officer, has received an order for cleaning the apartment of a victim of Ebola. For this to work it took a team of 15 people, and its cost exceeded $ 100,000.
Now the team regularly call for disinfection of the areas hot spots from the coronavirus.
“We’ve probably already spent at least 100 cleanings from a coronavirus,” says McCallum.
The company has five offices scattered across Colorado and Texas, works with state officials to clean police departments, 911 centers, office complexes and doctors ‘ offices.
“We cleared the 125 garbage trucks on Sunday, says McCallum. — The list can go on and continue.”
Although McCallum can’t say the exact name of the products he uses to clean from the coronavirus for competitive reasons, includes viroid professional level (a chemical agent used for decontamination and elimination of viruses, such as coronavirus), together with strong hydrogen peroxide.
According to McCallum, none of these products can not buy ordinary people, not trained in disinfection after infectious diseases. Instead, he proposes to use hot soapy water to clean the house.
“It’s what kills the virus. I like to simplify things when everyone else complicate the situation,” he says.
According to him, the bleach also works well, but the expert advises to be “very careful” with him because he can very quickly to discolor the fabric and other things.
As for Lysol and other disinfecting wipes that literally sweep the shelves, McCallum says that these products “fit” for disinfection, but proposes to use hot water while cleaning.
However, he says that the biggest mistake he sees regularly — people don’t remove their shoes before entering the house.
“Enter the house in shoes is the best and easiest way of cross-contamination from the outside world to the inner world of your home. So you need to remove your shoes,” says McCallum.
He also advises to put near the front door a small container with bleach and water every time before going outside to drop it in the soles of their shoes.
In addition, the McCallum advised to immediately remove outer clothing and put it in the washing machine after coming home because the virus can attach to the fabric.
In conclusion, repeating the words of health officials, McCallum says the best to prevent infection — thoroughly and consistently wash your hands.
