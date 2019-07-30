Expert: lettuce is useful to combat fatigue and hypertension
Eating leafy green salads helps to combat fatigue and vascular disorders, hypertension, is expert opinion.
About little-known but very useful as green salads said the head of the state Inspectorate for the quality of food Nina Zaitseva. According to the expert, for finding peace and relieve fatigue are great salads with bitter taste: these herbal products contain in their composition substances such as glycosides and lactucin, which promotes relaxation. Moreover, lettuce is rich in b vitamins, which are useful helping the body better deal with stress, regulate metabolism and maintain energy tone.
The lettuce also contains plenty of vitamin K, which regulates such important indicators as blood clotting. Still it is a rich source of carotene and carotenoids, beneficial for eyesight. Another useful property of lettuce is that it contains a lot of folic acid needed for pregnant and lactating women, and children for normal formation of the skeleton and bone development.
In addition, the expert said that the salads should be included in the diet of people with cardiovascular problems.
“In combination with vitamin C and carotene salad strengthens the walls of blood vessels, is useful in hypertension, prevents atherosclerosis,” — said the expert.
Some scientists believe that regular consumption of lettuce in food prevents the development of Alzheimer’s disease, helps to strengthen the skeleton and bone tissue, to establish the digestive process due to the high fiber content, improve the condition of the teeth, skin, mucous membranes of the body, to compensate for the deficiency of vitamins and mineral elements.
Nina Zaitseva said that it is important to be able to choose fresh produce. When you purchase a salad you must pay attention to the freshness of the leaves (not to take faded and yellowed) and the presence of rusty dots or spots at the base of the leaves – if they are visible, then take this salad is just not worth it.