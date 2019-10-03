Expert listed what habits will help to keep the figure
‘ve lost weight, but I’m afraid to gain weight? Or is that a figure in the order, but there are fears to get in the autumn and winter? Doctor and fitness trainer Catherine said in his blog in Instagram kate_pro_fit, what tricks will help you to avoid this and stay slim.
Top 8 healthy habits in nutrition, that will not gain weight:
⠀
1. Eat food slowly.
The satiety center is activated only after 20 minutes after a meal, so the slower you eat, the lower the risk to eat something to excess
⠀
2. Constantly hungry? — Drink water.
Drank the water, have perehotelos — it was thirst, not hunger; there is still desirable? Then this hunger and something to eat.
3. Sleep well every night.
Poor sleep is one of the strongest risk factors for weight gain, so take care of the sleep is important.
⠀
4. Keep it simple, take care of your nervous system.
Heard the expression “all diseases of the nerves”? So, obesity is also often nerves.
⠀
5. Eat whole, unprocessed foods.
Salad of fresh vegetables, faster and more useful than a stew.
6. Avoid sugary drinks and fruit juice.
⠀
7. Add fiber to cereal.
Useful not only for shapes but also for bowel.
8. Drink coffee or tea.
If you love coffee or tea, drink as much as you want, as caffeine can boost metabolism by 3-11%.