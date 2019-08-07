Expert oncologist told how to protect themselves from lung cancer
Senior Vice-President of the American society for the fight against cancer Sally Kowal told what measures are most effective in protecting from lung cancer.
The first of August was celebrated the world day against lung cancer. According to Cancer Health, this type of cancer is the most dangerous in terms of mortality from lung cancer killed more people than cancer of the breast, colon or prostate combined.
At the same time, senior Vice-President of the American society for the fight against cancer Sally Kowal States: the probability of lung cancer can be reduced by Smoking cessation and compliance with the rules of healthy eating.
Smoking, according to experts, is the determining factor in the development of lung cancer – it is associated with about 80-90% of deaths of patients with this diagnosis.
“In male smokers the risk of lung cancer is 23 times higher than non-smokers. Women who smoke and 13 times higher,” said Sally Kowal.
People who do not smoke, are at risk if exposed to secondhand smoke. Non-smokers the probability of developing lung cancer increases by 20-30% if they are regularly exposed to secondhand smoke at home or work, said expert oncologist.
Thus, concludes the specialist, quitting Smoking is the main way to protect your body from lung cancer.
Also Sally Kowal listed other measures that reduce the risk of this disease.