Expert opinion: contagious still psoriasis or not
Many believe that psoriasis is a contagious disease. This opinion is very stable among respondents with secondary education not previously dealt with the disease.
Moreover, only a fifth of survey participants believed that psoriasis can be completely cured. About half are of the opinion that full recovery is impossible.
According to the specialist Svetlana Bannikova, more people need to know that psoriasis is curable.
– Psoriasis is a genetic disease, it is not transmitted through shaking hands, she said.
Thanks to a new generation of drugs possible to achieve complete purification of the skin or completely get rid of psoriasis, the expert added.
Psoriasis is a skin disorder, manifested by patches of red, thickened and scaly skin. In affected areas, new cells are formed faster than the old shed, so the excess cells gradually accumulated, forming thick plaques.
Recent studies have shown that more than 60% of patients with psoriasis suffer from clinical depression.