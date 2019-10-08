Expert opinion: how can harm the body dried and smoked fish
Fish drier or smoked out, not observing the rules of processing and cooking can damage liver, pancreas and other organs. This was stated by the expert Mikhail Lebedev
According to Lebedev, the fish can provoke the disruption of the liver, gallbladder, pancreas and other organs due to opisthorchiasis, intestinal disease caused by parasitic flat worms. A particular danger is a freshwater fish of the carp family, said epidemiologist to the edition “Arguments and facts”.
“In improperly prepared in primitive conditions fish often remain parasites. If the product is drier or smoked out careful observance of technology, it can harm the body,” — said Lebedev.