Expert pasnel how to organize your meals throughout the day
Perhaps one of the most common amongst dieters question is: is it possible to eat after six in the evening? To answer it on his page in Instagram decided nutritionist Natalia Koshkina. She revealed important details in diet losing weight.
If you lose weight, the first thing you need to do is establish a regular eating. This means that you need to eat every 3-4 hours. Because you should not think that if you eat 2 times a day, reduce daily caloric. Often the opposite is true: half a day you work up a nice appetite, come and start to ruin the fridge.
Regularity of supply does not imply long periods between meals: the latter should be 2-3 hours before bedtime. So if you go 9 hours without a problem – I can not eat after 6. If you go to 23, then you would be nice to eat in 19-20 hours. Then you hardly have time very hungry before bedtime and reduce the likelihood of unplanned eating.
Of course, what you eat before bedtime has a huge impact on what you see in the morning on the scales. Dinner should be light but filling. Ideal – lean protein + vegetables. Can flavor with a spoon of good butter or a handful of nuts/seeds. That is, if during the day you gleaning good fats. Still do not eat salt and drink plenty of fluids. It may also be a cause for frustration for the morning.