Expert predictions: what to expect from the upcoming economic downturn in the United States
Economists believe that the next recession will be mediocre when it arrived. But for many people their only or closest experience of the recession was one of the record.
The last Great recession of 2007-2009 lasted 18 months, longer than after the Second world war. For that period was characterized by job loss and prolonged unemployment. The consequences are still tangible today.
But it was unusual, and economists expect that the next recession will be less severe and not as long lasting because families with debts are in a better position, and the banks stand firmly on their feet.
While the economy is showing some problems, we still do not know that we are in a recession. In any case, we wouldn’t know, because the National Bureau of economic research declared after the incident. However, some economists expect the possible economic recession in 2020.
If that happens, what can we expect?
Say goodbye to jobs
“Even during a moderate recession, when job loss is “devastating” for anyone who suffered from this,” says mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.
Others lose work hours, increase and bonuses. Those who directly is not affected, personally, know people who lost their jobs, or the crisis has affected their family, friends or colleagues. It is a ripple effect.
Take the recession of 1991 and its impact in the Bronx, what tells a former reporter for Newsday Gail Collins, now a nonfiction columnist the New York Times. The recession has hit “like a flash flood and it all felt” — she wrote.
In the article Collins talked to the guy — Jeremy — who offered to pump gas at the station self-service in the new York area. Once he had a job he worked at Roy Rogers, but he was fired.
According to the article, the owner of a local children’s clothing store is thinking about closing your store.
“This will be my last year. I can’t stay,” said the store owner.
“No one has the money,” added his clerk.
Belt-tightening
When the recession comes, the Americans cut their expenditure. All expenses for travel, entertainment and eating out are reduced.
In an article published in 1982 by United Press International, it was noted that during the recession was the decline for rock concerts and making records.
Promoter from Dallas even accused the band The Doobie Brothers, which was the last national tour during the recession. He noted that the group had not broken up would be, “if money flowed as before,” the article says.
According to an article by UPI in 1982, the Americans even refused to repair your own car, to save money during the recession of the early 1980-ies.
“We see that many people don’t order any services, — said the representative of the Association of automotive parts and accessories. — This will continue, if not stop syndrome”.
Family life during the economic downturn
Has not bypassed children.
The article Associated Press in 1982 described how Jane Heim, who wrote letters to children from Santa Claus, this year was supposed to choose words carefully because of the recession.
“I have to tell them that they can not get all the toys that please,” she said.
“Because of unemployment and bad economy in General, we expect that many parents will make a note that you will not be able to buy their children gifts that they really need. This creates a very delicate situation, we need to treat it with kindness, tact and understanding.”
Washington Post in his article of 1991, interviewed the adolescents, as they are influenced by the economic downturn. Among their responses were: the reduction of benefits, the lack of jobs in summer, less Christmas gifts.
The positive side
Many people make the troubles of the recession in their capabilities.
In 2001, USA TODAY reported that Andrea Papa, a single mother, which was cut, turned and opened her own media and marketing business. Another plus: she met his son when he returned home from school.
“When I got fired, one door was closed, but there are many other doors to choose,” said she.
In another article, 1991, published in The Advertiser in Australia, said that the decline in this country stimulates the sexual life of people.
“The sale of erotic lingerie and money in sex are growing rapidly, as couples spend time at home enjoying each other’s company,” — said in the article.
Even in a recession there are always positive aspects.