Expert predictions: what will be the price of gasoline in 2020
According to the annual forecast GasBuddy for fuel economy, Americans are likely to pay an average of 2.60 USD per gallon (3.78 litres) in 2020. About it writes USA Today.
According to the energy information Administration of the United States, in 2014, across the country, drivers are paid no more than 3 dollars.
“This is another good year for Americans,” said Patrick Dean, head of Department of the analysis of oil in GasBuddy. — I would not expect that the national average this year, the price of gasoline reach 3 dollars.”
The highest average gas price in the country was 4.11 per dollar on 17 July 2008.
Why is the average cost of fuel for so long was below 3 dollars? The main reason is the oil boom of the nation, combined with increased production in other countries.
Oil production in the US increased by 38.6% from 8.84 million barrels a day in 2016, up to 12.25 million in 2019 and is likely to rise to 13.18 million in 2020.
The United States is produced so much oil that they export more than it imported.
Inspired by a strong economy and relatively low gas prices, Americans buy big cars and drive long distances.
According to the Federal management of highways of the USA, the total number of miles driven for all time reached a record high in October, which is the latest period for which statistics were available.
The approximate average value for the 12 months was 3.25 trillion miles in October, which is 7.9% more than in 2014.
The lack of volatility in gas prices played a significant role in the American boom of SUVs. According to the research website Edmunds, in the business of purchasing cars, SUVs make up about half of new car sales, while passenger vehicles account for about 3 out of 10.
Most recently, in 2013, it was the opposite. According to Ward’s Automotive, at that time, the cars are still accounted for nearly half of new car sales. But such automakers as General Motors, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler stopped production of most of its passenger cars, making big bets on SUVs.
Despite the projected low gas prices in 2020 will not work without a few swings. GasBuddy predicts that in February, prices reached the lowest level in 2.41 USD and in may will rise to a peak of 2.84 dollars. Prices typically increase ahead of the summer tourist season, and then decrease to the end of the year.
Despite the fact that this year’s fuel at $ 3 maloveroyatno for the whole country, according to forecasts, a few major cities reach this threshold, including Chicago (Il), new York (NY), Phoenix (AZ), Miami (FL), Boston (mA) Detroit (mi) and Seattle (WA).
According to forecasts GasBuddy, three California cities should exceed a mark in $ 4: Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco. California typically has the highest gasoline prices across the country.
It is expected that the average American will pay 1935 dollars for gasoline in 2020, which is 2 dollars more than in 2019, but lower level 2489 dollars in 2014, when was the last time the price of gas exceeded $ 3 a gallon (3.78 l).