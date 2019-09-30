Expert warns of the dangers of fasting vegetarianism for cancer patients
A Professor from the University Vita-Salute San Raffaele Stefano Kashin warns of the dangers of vegetarianism and fasting for cancer patients. According to the expert, questionable advice can shorten patients ‘ lives.
Stefano Kashin notes that food becomes a “protagonist” in Oncology, but many people do not understand the real dangers. In turn, fasting and dietary restrictions are able to exert so much negative influence that a person with cancer increases the risk to leave life early.
“I deeply respect those who do not eat meat is an ethical diet, but should clearly say that it can have a dramatic impact on a cancer patient. A few years ago this problem was seen almost exclusively as a preventive measure. Today, the food becomes part of the patient care, along with the usual therapy. Every day, at least a few people, often well educated, coming to the clinic, having read the information from different sources, and ask us about the alleged benefits of calorie restriction. The problem is that even if the idea worked in mice, it is not automatic in relation to people. Thus is born the false myths that are especially dangerous for cancer patients,” warns Stefano Kashin.
With regard to favorable factors in the disease, the expert advises to maintain optimal body weight, because is proven that in 30% of cases lifestyle, in particular obesity, is associated with some of the major tumors. This is especially true of malignant tumors of the prostate, breast, colon. Maintaining the parameters of the shape also reduces the risk of relapse. The Professor spoke and the spices in cancer, such as ginger, according to him, is a beautiful hope.