Experts advise less to give children fruit juices and cereals
Scientists said that it is better for children to limit the consumption of sweets, otherwise it will negatively manifest themselves in adult life.
Scientists have found that formed in childhood, the habit to drink lots of sweet will manifest in adulthood and have a negative impact on health. In this regard, experts advise to carefully monitor the diet of their children.
Experts from the Agency for sanitary safety of France conducted a study and found that overeating sweet in childhood affects dietary habits in adulthood. It turned out that if the child preferred to eat a lot of sweet love to the sugar will last a lifetime. In particular, the scientists urged to beware of fruit juices and cereals.
Experts in its report, give some advice. For example, with regard to sweet drinks, you should not drink more than one Cup a day. And in the case of Breakfast should be very careful about what they write on the package. It is believed that this light and healthy food, but different types of Breakfast contain different amounts of sugar, sometimes a lot of it. Besides, children generally eat more than one standard serving.
His colleagues supported the French dentists. According to them, their horrifying sharply increased the number of cases of caries in primary teeth in young children. In this regard, they are also advised to closely monitor what and how much your child eats.