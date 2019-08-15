Experts announced the main benefits of spicy food
Experts told, what are the health benefits of is eating spicy food. The latter helps to reduce sugar cravings and promotes longevity.
Scientists at the research found that after a spicy food person wants less sweets or fatty foods. In addition, because of this diet you can free up nasal passages. The advantage lies in the cleansing of the body due to excessive sweating, which causes opening of the pores and affects the skin. With spices or a chili pepper can improve circulation.
Studies show that spicy food helps in normal metabolism, and since it is not to eat in large quantities, it is easier to control the calories consumed. Spicy foods have a calming effect, and are effective cancer prevention. However, get too carried away with spices is not worth it.