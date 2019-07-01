Experts called atypical signs of heart disease
Experts told about atypical symptoms of heart disease. Among them, have identified swelling of the feet and inflammation of gums.
For heart disease people pay attention to the pain in his chest, the heartbeat rate and shortness of breath. However, physicians reported that the symptoms of the disease may be heaviness in the legs, and significant swelling. Some people may write off these symptoms for uncomfortable shoes, but the doctors suggest to make an appointment. The next sign was androgenic alopecia, i.e. hair loss in men parietal and frontal areas of the skull. Hair loss in these areas may increase the risk of heart disease by 23%, and with the complete loss of vegetation — up to 36%.
The most unusual symptom called yellow bumps on the skin — “ksanti”. They can appear anywhere on the body and reveal a violation of lipid metabolism in the body, which causes heart disease. Also, according to experts, inflammation of the gums is not only a symptom of diseases of the oral cavity, but problems with the circulatory system.