Experts called benefits of watermelon for health
Summer berry will help “clean up” the intestines and liver, as well as ease the condition of cholelithiasis.
Sweet and low-calorie watermelon is rich in minerals and vitamins. The product is loved by adults and children. Berry improves the condition of hypertensive patients, reduces swelling, and cleanses the blood-vascular system, helps to lose weight long eliminates the feeling of hunger due to the effect of filling the stomach.
Doctors are allowed to eat watermelon from 2 years of age. Up to this point, there is a risk of poisoning as farmers often use pesticides to speed up the ripening melons. The body of the baby can not cope with such a concentration of nitrates.
The harmless berry comes on the market in August. Watermelon is high in glucose, so people with diabetes and high acidity is not recommended to use it.