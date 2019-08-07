Experts called industry 3 with an increased risk of skin cancer for workers
People whose professional activity is connected with the constant exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, should know about danger and to take certain measures to protect from unwanted risks. So say the experts from Germany, prepared the study.
At the risk of the profession, representatives of which hold more than half of the time in open space. This, in particular, activities associated with construction, horticulture and floristry, as well as forestry and agriculture.
In addition, an increased risk of cancer of the skin exposed, for example, drivers, engineers, and other people who are quite often located outdoors (i.e., exposed to harmful UV rays).
Experts say that the likelihood of developing skin cancer can be reduced if the use of protection measures. For example — protective clothing and sunscreen. But the main aspect is the information side of the issue, that is, employers should educate employees including on issues related to the protection from UV.