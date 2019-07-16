Experts called non-obvious cancer symptoms that are often ignored

Experts have listed non-obvious cancer symptoms most often ignored by the person. If not promptly consult a doctor and start the treatment, cancer can be fatal.

Эксперты назвали неочевидные симптомы рака, которые часто игнорируются

Doctors note that some symptoms of cancer can be confused with other diseases, or they generally go unnoticed. Often sudden weight loss for no apparent reason indicates cancer of the esophagus, lungs or stomach. More frequent urge to go to the toilet also may be one of the symptoms, and if the phenomenon is frequent, it is better to consult a doctor. A consistently high body temperature may indicate that the organism grows a tumor, but it is ignored because fever often points to other diseases, including colds.

Persistent cough, especially with the release of blood and the occurrence of dyspnea, advocates a compelling reason to visit the hospital. Frequent heartburn or sudden pain in the abdomen often indicate a cancer, as is constantly the swelling that occurs regardless of diet.

