Experts called products, relieves pain in the joints
Joint pain can occur due to various reasons and can significantly impair quality of life. When you encounter such problem you need to eat right, including diet products, get rid of the disease.
First on the list are fruits and berries, which contains large amounts of vitamins. To clean pain can have a variety of foods, for example, grapes contain plant compound proanthocyanidin. Great assistants are citrus fruits because they are rich in vitamin C. you Should pay attention to the cherry – it reduces inflammation in three weeks from the beginning of its systematic use.
Vegetables are also great fight with illness. Spinach is rich in antioxidants and kaempferol that reduce inflammation and pain, and broccoli has sulforaphane, which reduces the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. It is useful to include in the diet garlic, can reduce blood pressure, the risk of heart disease and eliminate unpleasant sensations in the joints moving.
Legumes are very useful for pain. Soy is high in protein, fiber, fatty acids omega-3, but there’s little fat. It is important to choose a natural product and not produced from it. There is a need and red beans, as it contains fiber, folic acid and other substances that help the immune system.
Spices is also a beneficial effect on the joints. The best is considered saffron, turmeric, ginger. For most effective use they can add water and make a drink, the temperature of which does not matter. You should drink more green teato improve metabolism which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Due to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D in the treatment of disease perfect fish, especially salmon, tuna and trout. Wholegrain products, in particular pasta, oatmeal and brown rice, lower levels of C-reactive protein, which causes various diseases.