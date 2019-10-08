Experts called products, which need not be washed before cooking
Experts shared their expert opinion on what products it is better not to wash before cooking. Such products, in particular, turned out to be chicken, eggs and mushrooms.
The scientific project of the University of North Carolina, which is supervised by the Ministry of agriculture of USA (USDA), showed that during the washing of these products who dwell in them bacteria are not killed in large numbers spread throughout the kitchen. For example, when people wash their chicken before cooking, in 25% of cases they have subsequently diagnosed an acute intestinal infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella.
“To destroy harmful bacteria is possible only after prolonged heat treatment,” — said the scientists.
Egg wash experts and even called dangerous. According to them, in this case the eggs can be damaged a thin waterproof shell that protects against penetration of microorganisms. As for mushrooms (store-bought), then they do not need to wash, since they lose a significant part of the flavor and aroma.
Experts recommend that instead of washing simply wipe mushrooms with a damp cloth. Heavy soiling on the hat according to them better to cut.
Do I need to wash the dried fruit and seeds, and greens in a sealed package? Experts have concluded that this is a “controversial issue”. In the case of these products, the experts advised to focus on the instructions in the marking.