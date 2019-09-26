Experts called safe for the health of the daily intake of juice
Experts in the field of medicine and health called safe for human daily intake of juice. This drink should be limited to 200-300 ml a day, and people shed their excess body mass, even better to abandon it.
According to experts, the daily rate refers exclusively to the fresh fruit or vegetable juice, but not tea bags. On the market this drink can be found in two variants of cooking restored and direct extraction, and the first in the stores with many times more the second. In this case, the producers use concentrated juice from which the result is restored drink.
Experts say that although the juices are considered useful, they are dangerous to human health, so it is advisable to stick to the recommended daily dose of 200-300 ml and preference for fresh product. In fruit and vegetable juice contains large amounts of carbohydrates that enters the stomach and quickly absorbed into the bloodstream. It can trigger the desire to sleep, but in this case, carbohydrates are deposited in body fat that can cause excessive set weight.