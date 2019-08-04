Experts called surprising facts about gray hair

| August 4, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Experts told about the unexpected facts connected with gray. To gray hair, many are different, and if someone humbles himself with such age-related changes, others are trying to hide it.

Эксперты назвали неожиданные факты о седине

The color of the human hair due to the presence of special pigment producing melanin. With age, these cells begin to die off, and the growing hair becomes a silvery-white hue due to discoloration. To provoke premature graying also as excessive stress or genetic factor. Another reason for graying of hair are able to hide the condition. We are talking about vitiligo, iron deficiency anemia, etc.

Also due to stress hair can fall out three times faster than in normal conditions and after regeneration becomes gray. More often with early gray face smokers. Such locks, according to the portal Planet Today need special care, but if you want to use a paint for hair it is better to choose special products for gray hair with safe composition.

