Experts called the 6 most dangerous habits after meal
Top 6 most dangerous habits after meal, called experts. Experts recommend necessarily abandon them because they are a real threat to human health.
Habit to smoke a cigarette after meals is particularly harmful because the process of digestion, the nicotine is absorbed much faster, and its negative effects on cells and tissues increases significantly. Experts do not recommend to eat fruit after eating the first and second dishes. To feast on these desserts should be either an hour before a meal, or by the same time after it. The fact that the fruit affect the process of digestion. Not immediately after a meal to drink tea. Breakfast, lunch or dinner you should drink solely water. The tea contains substances which can block the absorption of micronutrients. Should also abandon the habit after a meal to unbutton his tight belt. The fact that this habit leads to the fact that the food contained in the upper part of the stomach may go down as one big mass, which leads to digestive disorders.
No experts recommend immediately after eating to sleep. The desire to relax and take a NAP, almost always appears after a meal, but lying down from the stomach into the esophagus do juices intended for processing food, which can hurt the delicate mucosa. Such burns can even lead to cancer of the body. Speakers against the motion after a meal. A brisk walk can trigger acid reflux, and even indigestion. Start moving is possible not earlier than in 20 minutes.