Experts called the cause of deposits of fat on thighs

| August 14, 2019 | Health | No Comments
The formation of fatty deposits on the hips leads long stay in a sitting position, according to scientists from Israel. According to the staff of the University of tel Aviv, it is a passive way of life leads to the fact that on the buttocks and thighs fat accumulates 50% more and faster. This is because in the same position the areas exposed to repetitive pressure.

Специалисты назвали причину отложения жира на бедрах

In the human body there are preadipocytes that are cells-the precursors of fat. They can actively and quickly formed deposits on those areas of the body that when sitting face increasing pressure.

In order to avoid rapid replenishment of the thighs, it is recommended to make warm-up and breaks from work activities. Otherwise, the width of this body part will increase.

