Experts called the diet, which increases the risk of flatulence
Diet with a high concentration of fiber also face this unpleasant disorder. To such conclusion scientists from the USA.
Eating too much salt can lead to the formation of flatulence or accumulation of gas in the intestine, as shown by recent research. A group of scientists conducted a re-analysis of a large amount of information on a major clinical study that touched upon two decades of observations. During this analysis it was shown that elevated levels of salt in the diet led to an increase in the incidence of flatulence among the participants of the observations. It was also found that a diet high in fiber increases the problem of bloating, compared to food that have low dietary fiber.
The study authors noted that the swelling or bloating is one of the most common complaints of the gastrointestinal system with which people go to doctors. In some patients the symptoms may worsen under the influence of supply with high levels of fiber. Therefore, the transition to food with low fiber food, which still contains a certain healthy dose of fiber, and reduction of salt in the diet can help in solving this problem.
Flatulence or bloating is a disorder that is accompanied by the accumulation of excessive amounts of gases in the intestine. The production of these gases may be due to the influence gazoprovoda intestinal bacteria that break down fiber.