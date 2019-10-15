Experts called the habits that slow metabolism
The Italian experts presented the habits that contribute to a slower metabolism. One of the undesirable conditions is not drinking enough water.
According to experts, in order to minimize the slowing metabolism, you should drink at least eight glasses of water. This is because dehydration reduces energy intended for burning calories. The following undesirable habit preference to carbs for Breakfast and not proteins. In turn, the sworn enemy of active metabolism is a late morning meal because the body is vital to get nutrients after you Wake up, ideally in 15 minutes. A bad option is the only one drinking coffee. In turn moderate his drinking two to five cups per day causes a temporary but significant increase in the ability to burn calories.
Following erroneous action of caloric restriction diet, this diet forces the body to use the mode of “compensation”, it is better to eat frequent meals throughout the day at a rate of 1200 calories a day. A sedentary lifestyle is also one of the main reasons for a slow metabolism. According to experts, this does not mean that you need to keep moving, you can just stand or make small movements.
Negative emotions also affect the metabolism, for example, it is proven that laughing for ten minutes is a good way to burn calories, added experts. Among the undesirable habits and alcohol consumption. It is equally important to avoid stress, because foods high in fat are the best friends of people experiencing anxiety, such dietary habits is fraught with the increase of weight up to 5 kg per year.