Experts called the product of centenarians
Dates are a very useful product that increases the life expectancy. Fruits help to fight dangerous diseases, including heart disease and vessel, as well as relieve fatigue.
Dried dates are rich in vitamins A and B, contain 23 types of amino acids, proteins, potassium, phosphorus, iron and other minerals. Since ancient times these fruits are used for preventing cancer, tuberculosis, fight against different kinds of tumors, infections. This product strengthens the heart and blood vessels, has a positive effect on the brain, increasing its functionality by 20% or more.
Dates are recommended to use daily, as they reduce fatigue and prolong life. A dozen fruits a day provides a daily intake of copper and magnesium, and one in combination with a glass of milk — minimal need for nutrients. Lovers of sweets suggest to replace them with this healthier product.