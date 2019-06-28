Experts called the products, the purchase of which should be abandoned in the supermarket
Experts have compiled a list of products the purchase of which should be abandoned during a trip to the supermarket. These products are not useful for hitting not only the budget but also to human health.
Soda experts advise to permanently delete from the shopping list because there’s nothing but sugar. Moreover, such drinks do not help quench your thirst, it is better to replace them with plain water or home made lemonade. Store-bought juice also has a high sugar content, which deprives him of useful properties that are more useful will be the home fresh. Iced tea from the supermarket is not much better and is far in its characteristics from the usual drink brewed at home.
Frozen foods although convenient when you want quick cooking, but they are dangerous to health, containing a lot of preservatives, salt and other harmful components. Among other products, from which it is preferable to give up are sweets and yogurt with additives, the benefits are not and low-fat products.