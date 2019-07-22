Experts called the safe way of cooking rice

Irish experts have shared the correct method of cooking rice. According to experts, in the product can contain hazardous to human health substance is arsenic.

One of the experts tried three ways of cooking rice, to reveal the number of chemical element. The first method was recommended on the packaging ratio of water and cereals — two to one. In the second method, the expert poured 5 portions of liquid one portion of rice, and then poured the excess. He noted that the level of arsenic in the finished dish has been cut in half. In the third method, when the scientist left the rice to soak in water overnight, the quantity of hazardous substances has fallen by 80%.

Chemical element hits in cereal culture and hurting her together with industrial toxins and pesticides. When arsenic is in the body, it provokes the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases increases the risks of developmental disorders in children, the substance also may cause diabetes and cancer.