Experts called the TOP 7 low calorie sweets

The experts identified seven low-calorie sweets. These desserts are perfect even for dieters.

Due to the presence of pectins and gelatin marmalade is not only delicious, but also useful. When you select this product should pay attention to its composition.

The following useful the sweetness of this ice cream, since it has large amounts of calcium needed for teeth and nails. Of course, abuse the treat is not recommended. For those who are losing weight, you can eat it twice a week, in small portions.

Alternative dessert for losing weight will be a frozen yogurt to which you can add fruits, berries and nuts. A big benefit of the body will have the use of cottage cheese. Low-fat dairy product with a spoonful of honey and banana slices will serve as an excellent nutritious dessert.

Dark chocolate – saving option for the sweet tooth. Unlike milk, it doesn’t have as much sugar and it is rich in antioxidants. It is also known that this good quality product good for teeth. Dark chocolate prevents the formation of plaque.

Dried fruits are considered a natural sweetness that is very nutritious and contains a lot of calories. If you really want sweet, you should pay attention to the pieces of dried pineapple, raisins or apricots.

And it is worth remembering in this list of candy, which includes apples and egg whites. If you select it with Splenda, it can be calm for the piece.

