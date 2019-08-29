Experts: Chinese medicine is not always useful to the Europeans
Specialists that are dedicated to Chinese medicine, especially non-traditional, I think, is that the Europeans are not always useful medicine of China.
A group of scientists of the Center for alternative medicine “Shengu” conducted a series of studies which identified the characteristics of Chinese and European people. They found that as the culture and the diet of different peoples is entirely different.
So, the researchers say, the Chinese have no such products like fats and oils, and they don’t eat pork and various other meats. But they have developed in the consumption of vegetables, cereals and seafood.
Dairy and fatty foods as well as cheeses and products of animal origin, say scientists at the Center for alternative medicine “Shengu” who prefer the Europeans bear a negative burden on the digestive tract, disrupting the functioning of many organs. Because of this, the reaction of the European man in traditional Chinese medicine is not always allowed to cure.
According to doctors, the patient can come only medication that produced in the area where he was born and raised.
A group of Australian scientists at Murdoch University have shown that in the composition of medicines traditional medicine of China includes many substances that are either dangerous or poisonous for the European user. Such drugs traditional medicine can bring Europeans to the development of cancer tumors.
Doctors do not recommend to the European people for the purpose of improvement to buy Chinese dietary supplements, even if they are based on the best and exclusive plants.