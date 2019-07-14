Experts chose the top 3 crossovers with diesel engines
Full-sized crossovers with the best diesel engines that give good traction while moderately consuming fuel, called auto.
In the third place they put the Audi Q7 45 TDI Quattro. This German model with a 3.0-liter diesel engine turbocharged with a capacity of 249 horsepower and a torque of 600 Nm
To the first “hundred” crossover accelerates in less than 7 seconds, and its maximum speed is 225 kilometers per hour.
Second place in the ranking took the Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4Matic, equipped with a 4.0-liter turbo diesel engine with 330 horsepower. To achieve the speed of 100 km/h the car takes just 5.7 seconds; fuel consumption is kept within 7.5 litres per 100 km.
The leader also became the BMW X5 M50d xDrive, which is driven by a 6-cylinder diesel engine with a twin-turbocharged, with a volume of 3.0 liters making 400 horsepower.
Acceleration to 100 km/h in this crossover takes only 5.2 seconds and top speed reaches 250 km/h.