Experts: dairy products hazardous to health
For many years people believed in the benefits of dairy products. The latest research has destroyed this stereotype. Is the use of milk, brings our body more harm than good.
According to experts, modern milk sold in retail chains has nothing to do with the natural product. Besides, it was a multiple treatment, which destroyed not only pathogens but also nutrients contained in milk. Particularly affected by heat treatment of the enzymes, which lose their activity in the cleavage of the milk protein.
The abundance of fat in milk causes the body getting used to the “easy prey”. This may explain the increased love of cheese. But not everyone knows that to make a head cheese consumed about six litres of milk. Now calculate how much cholesterol is contained in the cheese, one glass of milk is a tenth of the daily value of cholesterol!
The same experts claim that milk, as previously thought, is not the primary source of calcium for the human body. Yes, milk is rich in calcium, but our body does not assimilate it. In addition, the animal calcium contributes to the formation of saline compounds, which accumulate in the form of kidney stones, and in the form of plaques on the walls of blood vessels.
Lactose, which is rich milk practically is not processed by the human body. Besides, it breaks up into glucose and galactose. Namely galactose, putting off joints, skin and the lens of the eye leads to the development of serious diseases.
Another component of milk — casein. Settling on the walls of the intestine, it interferes with the normal digestion of food and its assimilation.