Experts debunked the myths about acupuncture
Increasingly for the treatment of many diseases used method of acupuncture. One this procedure helps, and others believe acupuncture is a useless procedure, but pain does nothing. The whole truth about acupuncture in our material.
1. “This is not a serious procedure”
Many patients are skeptical of prescribed acupuncture, mistakenly believing that this procedure has no scientific confirmation. In fact, since the 40-ies of the last century in Moscow created the Central research Institute of reflexology. In this scientific institution examines the effectiveness of this treatment. We have already proved the effectiveness of acupuncture in the recovery of sensitivity after the man received injuries and fractures, as well as after strokes.
2. “This procedure is inefficient”
Many patients believe that acupuncture is a placebo. This view is mistaken, as there are various factors which determine the final result. It may be individual characteristics of the patient, such as sensitivity, degree of disease, etc. the same must be strictly listened to and followed the advice of a doctor and not to interrupt the designated course of treatment. Another ode to the reason why the patient may not feel the effects from the treatment — some medications, particularly painkillers. Therefore, before the procedure you must inform your doctor about all the medications you are taking.
3. “Acupuncture can cause harm”
The harm of acupuncture can be obtained if treatment from an unqualified technician. Only a doctor-reflexologist may conduct this procedure. It should be remembered that the procedure should be performed under sterile conditions, disposable needles, observing the rules of asepsis and antisepsis.
4. “Acupuncture brings pain”
Very rare treatment the needles painful, but rather unpleasant sensations, which quickly pass. Besides long-lasting effect of this procedure is worth your patience and time.