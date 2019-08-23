Experts destroyed 5 myths about chocolate
Sweets lovers often indulge in chocolate, believing the product is unhealthy. Experts uncovered the 5 myths about this confectionery product, destroying developed over the years of stereotypes.
Most often chocolate can see the reason of development of caries. Gourmets are convinced that their predilection for this sweet destroys your teeth, but the reality is otherwise. Cheap products can damage enamel, but the quality on the other hand will make the oral cavity healthier by preventing the growth of harmful bacteria. It affects natural cocoa butter, enveloping protective layer vulnerable areas. Causes of cocoa and allergic reactions, contrary to popular belief. If after eating the treats there are effects that most often cause this are nuts, coconut, milk or caramel. According to the experts, the basis of chocolate are cocoa beans, which are very high in calories, but that is not obesity, as many believe. Product composition is dominated by light carbohydrates, which are easily excreted from the body and promote weight loss if you do not abuse sweets. Those who fear that this confectionery contains a lot of caffeine, is also wrong. To obtain the daily intake you need to eat about 25 pounds of pure chocolate.
However, count on getting rid of depression using this product should not be. In the composition of the cocoa there is very little serotonin, but because, as an anti-depressant sweetness it need not be considered because daily dose may exceed 14 pounds.