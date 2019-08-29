Experts discovered a new and useful properties of green tea
This drink has a positive effect on the body.
Doctors told about the new properties of green tea and how it affects the body.
First, 100 grams of dry tea has more than 20 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbohydrate, about 5 grams of fat.
Second, the shelf in this hot beverage contains a lot of vitamins and elements such as calcium, magnesium, iron, fluorine, phosphorus, sodium, Tocopherols, polyphenols, carotenoids.
As for caffeine, it is very important to pay attention to the variety of tea: one it can be very small, the second more than the coffee.
Green tea normalizes the circulatory system, promotes fat loss and improves performance of the metabolism, so it is recommended losing weight.
In addition, this beverage contains many antioxidants that contribute to the extension of youth.