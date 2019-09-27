Experts dispel the most common myths about cancer
Many were formed many misconceptions related to cancer. Experts dispel the most popular myths about cancer that is untrue.
The opinion that after the remission of the people live five years, is false. The life expectancy is influenced by many factors, but in most cases the disease does not manifest much longer. Many believe Smoking is less dangerous than the saturation of the air pollutants. However, according to statistics, 90% of patients with lung cancer — smokers. Myth is the assertion that cancer can cause hygiene. Scientists from Israel conducted a study and revealed the connection between the soap or shampoo from a dangerous disease. There is no clinical confirmation and the legend about the dangers of mobile phones, supposedly contributing to the development of brain cancer. Cancer is not inherited, as many think, 100%, and only 5-10%.
Experts insist, to be afraid of cancer is not necessary because modern medicine is able to deal with almost every disease, if it during to diagnose. Scientists recommend at the slightest health problems to consult a doctor.