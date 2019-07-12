Experts explained how not to lose weight
Some people can eat anything and not gain weight. Others spend years sitting on various diets and then eating at night fatty foods or torn one favorite candy, I notice not only the return of the weight, but also adding new. Experts from Australia identified the main mistakes that lead to weight gain after weight loss.
To do this, they assembled a group of volunteers. They were divided into five groups. In the experiment, it was found that about 41% of the people who decided to lose weight, break the diet because you don’t believe in the end result. 25% of respondents were unable to give up your favorite treats for a period of dieting. And only 15% of the participants were able to achieve your goal and lose unwanted pounds. They firmly believed in the success and strictly adhered to the recommendations of a nutritionist. In addition, this group of participants prepared their own meals, but did not use blanks from supermarkets.
Another experiment, which took place for nearly 10 years with the participation of more than eight hundred people showed that the main success in losing weight depends on selected dietary and how these products affect the metabolic processes in the body, namely: the level of glucose in the blood. Often the subjects ate a normal diet and no extra pounds is not added.
Scientists came to the conclusion that not all people can use diet and set of foods that can influence changes in the level of blood sugar On the study reported the newspaper “Altai truth”.