Experts explained why avocado helps to lose weight
Eating avocados helps to maintain the body’s high levels of leptin – the satiety hormone. Because of this, the person retains the feeling of satiety, which promotes weight loss, says “Magicforum”.
This convinced the specialists from the Center for research in nutrition at the Institute of Technology of Illinois (USA). They believe that the benefits from the use of this fruit is associated with the contained fats. The researchers emphasize that the choice of avocado or low-fat foods dieters should give preference to green fruit.
Thus, at the time of their experiment, participants with excess weight had consumed for lunch one avocado, a half or a dish with a low fat content. It turned out that the volunteers eat for lunch a piece of fruit longer feel full. According to the authors of the study, even half an avocado provided a longer feeling of satiety than low-fat lunch.
“Eating avocados helps to raise the level of the hormone of satiety. Sensible eating healthy fat effectively suppresses hunger and promotes weight control and slimming”, – concluded the experts.
Earlier, British scientists from Cambridge University have found a way to lose weight that does not increase the quantity of burned energy or reduce the amount of food. Experts recommend changing the food quality by replacing high-calorie meals on foods that are high in fiber and low starch. Among them scientists recommend broccoli, eggplant, fruits, and whole grains. It is useful to include in the diet of nuts, avocados and olive oil: these products help to improve digestion.