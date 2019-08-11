Experts gave recommendations on healthy eating
In General, the tips conform to the accepted idea of a proper diet worldwide.
Should significantly reduce the consumption of food and beverages containing in its structure a large amount of sugar. Also it is necessary to introduce in the daily diet of at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables, three tablespoons of vegetable oil or two avocado fruit.
Caloric intake should depend on the energy consumption. Excluding starchy vegetables such as potatoes, beets, sweet potato, Jerusalem artichoke, radish in the daily diet should be at least 400 grams of vegetables and fruits.
Daily allowance of fat intake should not exceed 30%. On an average day is enough to eat two avocados, or three tablespoons of vegetable oil or 100 grams of peanuts, or 100-140 grams of soy beans. Saturated fats (coconut oil, dairy products, cocoa butter, meat) should be less than 10% and TRANS fats that are included margarine, sauces, and confectionery products – less than 1% of the total energy consumed.
It is best to completely abandon products containing TRANS fats and saturated fats are replaced by unsaturated (seafood, vegetable oils, nuts).
Particular emphasis is placed on the necessity of refusal from the purchase of prepared food and drinks with lots of sugar. Of particular danger are sweet, carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, nectars, ready teas, energy and sports drinks. In a half-liter bottle of soda can contain up to 12 teaspoons of sugar, which is the maximum allowable amount per day.
Per day you need to 5 grams of salt and it is better to give preference to iodized.