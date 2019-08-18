Experts: get Rid of belly fat with gym impossible
Experts said that to get rid of fat formed on her stomach, with training in the gym, it is impossible. The arguments of coach Hannah Lewis, a practicing individual training, and other professionals, appeared on the pages of foreign media.
As the expert explained, in her practice there were cases when people get rid of belly fat, while preserving other forms of the body. No scientific proof that you can lose weight exceptionally any one area, there. To get rid of creases in the belly area, just performing abdominal exercises will not work. Weight loss is only possible against the background of the caloric deficit and regular exercise. With his personal coach agreed and the owner of the fitness center Richard Tidmarsh. According to him, every person has abdominal muscles. If they were not, to keep the spine in a vertical position would be impossible. To strengthen this part of the body and to make it so that the muscles become visible only by reducing overall percentage of body fat.
For men the normal rate ranges from 16 in women at around 18%. The expert stressed that even with all the necessary for weight loss conditions, including diet and regular exercise, well-defined abs will remain out of reach for most people.