Experts: give up meat not!!!
Doctors warn – a complete rejection of meat increases the risk of hemorrhagic stroke by more than 40%. But being a vegetarian can – important to know the details.
Any diet and diet restrictions may cause irreparable harm, if to consider this lightly. The fact that the body needs a variety of substances, which we receive through a varied diet. If we refuse those or other products, you need to compensate for the deficiency.
Recently, American scientists have found that complete abstinence from meat increases the risk of hemorrhagic stroke by 43%. This is the most deadly kind of stroke – the chances of a full recovery of patients is very small. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to prevention.
The fact that animal products, particularly meat, the body receives the vitamins, especially 12, and d as well As fatty acids, iron, calcium, magnesium and other nutrients. Some of them can be filled with plant foods, but most doctors recommend that vegetarians take supplements to replenish vitamins.
Should not be squeamish about this – animal food is a normal part of the human diet and we need these substances. You can refuse animal food, but you need to consult with your doctor to avoid the deficit of certain substances.