Experts have a simple tip how to significantly extend the life of
Experts have discovered why people who prefer the accelerated step, live 15-20 years longer supporters leisurely walks.
A team of specialists from the British University of Leicester examined data on more than 480 thousand people, whose average age was 50 years.
Brisk walking was defined by the researchers as a movement with a minimum speed of 4.8 km/h, which is 100 steps per minute.
It turned out that among the adherents of vigorous walks life expectancy reaches 87 years for women and 86 years for men. But fans of slow walk on average will live about 70 years.
Interestingly, the people who prefer brisk walking, live longer than slow participants, even if obese. Dynamic walking significantly strengthen the heart and blood vessels, and therefore reduce the risk of premature death in half.
Experts also emphasize active paced walks suitable for all, regardless of age, body weight and physical fitness. Speed walking not only improves health, but also boosts immunity, which ultimately increases life expectancy by 15-20 years.