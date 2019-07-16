Experts have called 3 dangerous product, provoking the formation of blood clots
Experts called the Top 3 dangerous foods that provoke the formation of blood clots. According to experts, the diet has on the formation in vivo of clots in the blood vessels of the biggest impact.
Thrombosis is dangerous because it can cause a stroke, and other conditions leading to death. To avoid the formation of blood clots is possible by revising the diet. Experts have studied the composition of several dozen food products for the presence of dangerous components and have identified the Top 3 most harmful, which provoke the formation of blood clots.
The leader of the rating was liver, pork and beef. This product contains huge amount of cholesterol and vitamin K, directly affect blood clotting. On the second place list was margarine. Included in it TRANS fats thicken the blood, worsen its throughput and load valves of the vessels.
Closes the list of smoked sausage. It is very much harmful cholesterol gathering on the walls of blood vessels. In the beginning of it formed plaques which, in turn, become thrombosed. Experts recommend to replace hazardous products chicken and beef. Instead of margarine introduced into the diet of butter and add vegetables, fruits and natural juices.