Experts have called 4 of the most useful properties of spices
Spicy seasonings can improve the taste of food and provide a healing effect. For example, their use is helpful as a prevention of hypertension and Oncology. Experts have called 4 of the most useful properties of spices, which will help to improve the condition.
Thanks to capsaicin, which is part of hot peppers, there is a stabilization of blood pressure, and it prevents the occurrence of inflammation in the body. The fastest exposure in this matter was Cayenne pepper. Also the aforementioned active component of the product increases metabolic rate up to eight times, which leads to weight loss. In addition, it is noted that people using hot spices, eating less and often prefers food with low calorie.
As indicated by data published in the journal of the American society of chemists, capsaicin reduces cholesterol, in addition to blocking the action of a gene, provoking the narrowing of the arteries. Because of this, there is an increase in blood flow to the heart muscle, improving nutrition, which has beneficial effects on the myocardium (middle layer of the body).
Most doctors believe capsinoid strong safety tool against colon cancer. Article medical publication the Journal of Clinical Investigation reports that chili peppers can suppress tumor, and to extend the period of life when already existing disease. Moreover, the study was conducted, which showed that the reception of the product slows down the development of cancer process in the lung.