Experts have called 5 innocuous things that can cause addiction
Man is free only in the choice of dependency — the philosophers say. And really — people who would not depend from anybody and nor from what does not happen. Addiction, develop not only from such usual things, as alcohol — the experts who identified the causes of serious addictions.
Few people know, but the dependence is even of such a product, like cheese. It contains a protein called casein that stimulates the same receptors in the brain that are activated under the influence of drugs. That is, starting to eat cheese regularly, you will tend to use increasingly.
Dependence can develop from sports training. Physical activity contribute to synthesis in the brain of neurotransmitters that cause feelings of euphoria. Accordingly, some people are so hooked on sports that give him almost all the time — even to the detriment of family and work.
In some people narcotic effect of the music. This is logical, considering that favorite songs cause the brain to synthesize the neurotransmitter dopamine. And sometimes the dependence on work. Everyone has heard about workaholics these guys are still addicts. And in some cases, this dependence leads to rather sad consequences. Among food dependency note dependency on sugar. It is, according to scientists, it may not be as strong as cocaine addiction. Sweet tooth, who for some reasons remain without their “drug”, I feel something like withdrawal symptoms.