Experts have called 5 ways to elevate testosterone without drugs
When you have low testosterone levels many men resort to using drugs. Experts have called 5 ways to elevate this hormone, do not require significant effort.
First and foremost, experts advise, should be to clean up the routine and establish a sleep schedule. Night rest is very important for men and if he is not sleeping more than 6 hours per day, testosterone levels can begin to decline. Studies have shown, due to lack of sleep this figure could be reduced by 15%. To achieve the desired result, you need to pay attention to food. Need hormone is produced better in the abundance of zinc and magnesium, as well as a small number of cholesterol. It is therefore necessary and reasonable amounts to eat meat and fat and calorie intake can act negatively. It is important to reduce alcohol consumption and to completely give up beer. It affects the brain and disrupts the work centers responsible for the production of testosterone, causing him transformered into estrogen.
To increase the level of hormone will also help and regular exercise, but you should not overdo it. Excessive load will suspend the right processes and triggers increased cortisol production. Regular sexual life also has a positive wobbling on men, but do not need to engage in intimacy too often, it is enough to do 2-3 times a week.