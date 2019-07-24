Experts have called 6 early signs of Parkinson’s disease
Parkinson’s disease is characterized by slow progressive loss of nerve cells responsible for motor abilities and has been considered as one of the most serious diseases are not treatable. Most often manifestations of the disease can be seen in the age of 55-60 years, however, described cases and earlier onset of the disease up to 40 years. With the development of disease in humans, in addition to motor disorders, there is a decline in mental abilities that lead to extinction of vital functions and ends with the death of the patient. About it reported the edition MedicalXpress.
In the UK there are about 145 thousand people susceptible to the disease. One of the first signs of the beginning of the disease is trembling of the hands, which does not depends on the person. Here can be added to the tremor of the chin and lower extremities. Changes over time gait — the person starts to walk slowly. There is a change of handwriting — it becomes smaller, deteriorating the sense of smell. More serious and depressed facial expression can speak about the deterioration of the patient.
Such changes occur as a result of nerve cell death, which leads to decreased production of the chemical dopamine. Its small number is not able to slow down the constant excitatory signals from the cortex, allowing the pulses to interact directly on the muscles. Even a slight damage can upset the balance in a person. This happens for the reason that killed a huge number of neurons in certain areas of the basal ganglia, which are responsible for the speed of the implementation of the movements, their precision and quality.