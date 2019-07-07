Experts have called 6 methods of treatment of diabetes
Experts have told about 6 people’s methods of treatment and prevention of diabetes. The use of these methods in combination with a balanced diet can prevent complication of the disease.
Experts said that the infusion of walnut is effective in diabetes. To prepare the remedy you need to pour 20 grams of product vodka and leave in a dark place for two weeks. After this infusion should be consumed 5-6 drops a day for 3 months before eating. Ordinary cottage cheese can also help with the disease. You need to mix 3 liters of milk with 2 tablespoons of sour cream and leave for fermentation. After squeezing and adding 35 grams of yeast serum can take 1 tablespoon 3 times a day.
According to experts, a pinch of crushed aspen bark should be boiled on low heat for half an hour. Next, you should insist for 3 hours and then drain. The resulting broth should take 2 tablespoons 3 times a day. Experts also noted the benefits of lavender infusion, which should be taken 3 times a day. Diabetes is a great tool beet juice and the mustard seed. However, before applying the methods of traditional medicine experts suggest to consult a doctor.